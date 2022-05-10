LFP council study session and regular meeting Thursday - contract with police guild on the agenda





The Lake Forest Park city council will use their study meeting Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 6-7pm to continue the discussion of goals and priorities from their Saturday morning retreat.





At the 7pm regular meeting they will consider a resolution:





For consideration, discussion, and/or action on Resolution 1846/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign a Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City and the Lake Forest Park Police Guild





Zoom link



May 12, 2022 06:00 PM and 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

City Council Work Session

(6:00 p.m.) and Regular Meeting (7:00 p.m.)



Please click the link below to join the webinar:



https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87870406484



May 12, 2022 06:00 PM and 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)City Council Work Session(6:00 p.m.) and Regular Meeting (7:00 p.m.)Please click the link below to join the webinar:















Beginning with the May 12, 2022 City Council work session at 6:00pm and regular meeting at 7:00pm, the Council Chambers will again be open to in-person attendance. The public may also continue to participate in the meetings remotely, via Zoom.

The meetings will be hybrid, held remotely on Zoom and in person at City HallIn response to the pandemic, the City of Lake Forest Park suspended all in person public meetings in favor of an online format. The silver lining of this effort has been the acknowledgment that all future public meetings should be “hybrid” allowing for in-person and online attendance and participation.While public meetings were closed to in-person attendance, the Administration engaged outside services to provide a hybrid opportunity in the city council chambers when City Council meetings reopen to in-person attendance.