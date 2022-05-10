Sno-King School Retirees scholarship awarded to Shorecrest student

Claire Beaumont Claire Beaumont, a student at Shorecrest High School, has been awarded a $2000 scholarship from Sno-King School Retirees. , a student at Shorecrest High School, has been awarded a $2000 scholarship from Sno-King School Retirees.





Claire will begin her college education at the University of Portland where she will study to teach either English or history in high school.





She is the editor of the school's literary arts magazine, a leader in Link Crew, an Ambassador, volunteers with several organizations and works part-time.





This scholarship will renew for three more years if she continues with her major in Education.











