Sno-King School Retirees scholarship awarded to Shorecrest student

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Claire Beaumont
Claire Beaumont, a student at Shorecrest High School, has been awarded a $2000 scholarship from Sno-King School Retirees.

Claire will begin her college education at the University of Portland where she will study to teach either English or history in high school.

She is the editor of the school's literary arts magazine, a leader in Link Crew, an Ambassador, volunteers with several organizations and works part-time.

This scholarship will renew for three more years if she continues with her major in Education.



Posted by DKH at 1:32 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  