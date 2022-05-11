Jobs: WSDOT Highway Avalanche Forecaster and Control Specialist 2
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Highway Avalanche Forecaster and Control Specialist 2
Snoqualmie Pass, WA - South Central Region
$47,844 - $64,332 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has an exciting opportunity for an Avalanche Forecast and Control Specialist for the South Central Region.
The Highway Avalanche Forecaster along with the Forecast and Control Team manage snow and avalanche related risks on our state highways through effective and efficient management of snow and avalanche related risks.
Job description and application
