Jobs: WSDOT Highway Avalanche Forecaster and Control Specialist 2

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

WSDOT
Highway Avalanche Forecaster and Control Specialist 2

Snoqualmie Pass, WA - South Central Region
$47,844 - $64,332 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has an exciting opportunity for an Avalanche Forecast and Control Specialist for the South Central Region. 

The Highway Avalanche Forecaster along with the Forecast and Control Team manage snow and avalanche related risks on our state highways through effective and efficient management of snow and avalanche related risks.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 1:58 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  