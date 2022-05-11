CORRECTION: Shorewood senior class fundraiser - Saturday May 21, 2022
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
SHOREWOOD SENIOR CLASS FUNDRAISER!
Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 9am - 11:30am or until the truck is full
There will be a Goodwill Drop-Off site at the Shorewood High School parking lot, 17300 Fremont Ave N, in front of the school, to benefit the Shorewood senior class.
The class is paid for each 24 ft. truck filled.
You don’t even have to get out of the car!
Student volunteers will be on hand to help unload your items.
Donation guidelines:
Donation guidelines:
- Clothing or any textiles (including well-worn items which can be repurposed)
- Books, Toys, Small home appliances, Sports equipment
- Electronics: Broken can be turned in for recycling!
- Furniture (small, no larger than a side table) will be accepted
0 comments:
Post a Comment