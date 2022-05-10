Shorewood Girls Tennis named WIAA Team of the Month for April 2022 - and coach celebrates 400th Shorewood win

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Shorewood tennis coach Arnie Moreno was 
celebrated for his 400th career win with his
Girls Varsity Tennis team
Photo by Kristi Lin
The Shorewood Girls Varsity Tennis Team secured the 3A South WesCo League Championship during the month of April, and remained undefeated with a 6-0 league record and an 11-0 overall record.

They posted an impressive 68-2 individual record. 

Coach Arnie Moreno
Photo by Kristi Lin
With their victory on April 21st, the team gave head coach Arnie Moreno a milestone 400th career win, in his impressive 19 years of coaching girls' and boys' tennis at Shorewood. 

The 17-member team also posted a 3.84 team GPA for this season.


Each month throughout the remainder of the school year, the WIAA and Les Schwab Tire Centers will recognize a varsity Team of the Month for each of the six classifications. Winning teams are chosen based on performance, dedication in the classroom and service to the community.


