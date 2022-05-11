Winners announced for the 2022 NWWS Waterworks Unlimited exhibition
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
|Karen Knutson won first prize for her painting, “A Helping Hand”
Making Connections in Art: Winners announced for the 2022 NWWS Waterworks Unlimited Exhibition
Online exhibition through June 30, 2022 at nwws.org
“You can feel the connection of friendship of the two characters,” Mike Hernandez said awarding first place for the Northwest Watercolor Society’s (NWWS) annual membership exhibition, Waterworks Unlimited, to Karen Knutson for her painting, “A Helping Hand.” “It connected to me more than any piece,” he added.
At the online awards reception held April 28, 2022, Hernandez went on to say that he also found it difficult to distill the 362 submissions down to the 60 accepted paintings.
It came down to a feeling of connection. Artwork had to have technical expertise, an unexpected expression, and it had to be honest. Awarding 13 artists with prizes came down to an emotional connection.
The top three members received cash awards of $1,000, $750 and $500 respectively. The other ten award winners received cash and/or merchandise from patrons. All awards totalled almost $7,000.
Chair Charlene Burley sincerely thanked all who submitted entries for consideration.
To see the online Waterworks Unlimited Exhibition any time you want, on any device and for free, go to www.nwws.org and see what you connect to.
|Second prize to Liz Walker for "Less Than Approachable"
Second place was awarded to Liz Walker for “Less Than Approachable.”
“What we see in the abstract and the literal, the calm and rhythm, says so much without expressions on the people’s faces,” Hernandez said of Walker’s mixed watermedia artwork.
Janet Barnette was awarded third place for “Seeing Red.”
Hernandez classified the painting as an experience that evoked a response of beauty and balance. It had a familiarity to him, a connection.
The top three members received cash awards of $1,000, $750 and $500 respectively. The other ten award winners received cash and/or merchandise from patrons. All awards totalled almost $7,000.
|Janet Barnette was awarded third place for “Seeing Red”
Chair Charlene Burley sincerely thanked all who submitted entries for consideration.
“I found that getting lost in the world of art was a blessed relief in such stressful times,” she said.
President Molly Murrah added, “There is something for everyone to savor, appreciate and connect to.”
To see the online Waterworks Unlimited Exhibition any time you want, on any device and for free, go to www.nwws.org and see what you connect to.
And if you are moved by the watermedia art you see in this show and wish to purchase, contact the NWWS Treasurer at shirleylee136@hotmail.com or 509-293-1104.
0 comments:
Post a Comment