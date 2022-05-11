Winners announced for the 2022 NWWS Waterworks Unlimited exhibition

The top three members received cash awards of $1,000, $750 and $500 respectively. The other ten award winners received cash and/or merchandise from patrons. All awards totalled almost $7,000.





“I found that getting lost in the world of art was a blessed relief in such stressful times,” she said.





President Molly Murrah added, “There is something for everyone to savor, appreciate and connect to.”



To see the online Waterworks Unlimited Exhibition any time you want, on any device and for free, go to To see the online Waterworks Unlimited Exhibition any time you want, on any device and for free, go to www.nwws.org and see what you connect to.













And if you are moved by the watermedia art you see in this show and wish to purchase, contact the NWWS Treasurer at shirleylee136@hotmail.com or 509-293-1104.

Chair Charlene Burley sincerely thanked all who submitted entries for consideration.