Jobs: City of Shoreline Recreation Specialist I









This team functions successfully by using a high level of communication, being open to feedback, having the ability to problem solve and working closely together to provide needed programming for our youth community.



The majority of the time spent in this position is working in programs with 40 or more youth aged 10 - 18. This position requires the ability to engage with youth at their level and be flexible at working in programs that range from sports and art to our youth employment program and referrals to outside organizations to meet a young person’s needs.



DEFINITION

To lead and assist in implementing recreation activities by overseeing extra help and patron participation. Provide administrative support to recreation programs, prepare recreational facilities for participant use and provide guidance for classes, activities and special events.



SALARY: $26.83 - $34.00 HourlyCLOSING DATE: 5/10/2022GENERAL SUMMARYThis is a wonderful opportunity for someone who has experience working with youth and teen recreation activities and would like a job with benefits, on a regular basis. Why not you?This position is part of a pilot program to help serve Middle School aged youth in Shoreline. The position is full time through June of 2023 and will be evaluated to either remain full time based on need or revert to part time, 20-hour per week, regular benefited position.WORK SCHEDULE:Monday – Friday: program hours vary and run between 10:30-6:30 and some Friday or Saturday evenings with additional hours assigned throughout the month, totaling 40 authorized hours per week.WORK UNITThis position plays a lead role on a team of amazing youth development workers. We have programming all over the City of Shoreline including in the secondary schools, at our Shoreline Teen Center and through a King County Housing Authority unit.