Jobs: City of Shoreline Sr. Management Analyst

City of Shoreline

Teamwork - We embrace a team approach to our work through trust, open communication, collaboration, and mutual support.

Respect - We treat everyone in a civil manner with patience and open mindedness to understand all perspectives.

Innovation - We encourage exploring new approaches that are creative and adaptable.

Equity - We honor diversity and fairly represent all members of the community

SALARY: $87,029.00 - $110,295.00 AnnuallyCLOSING DATE: 5/23/2022GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Recruitment process: Top candidate will be subject to a written assessment related to their analytical skills, followed by an online interview.The City of Shoreline is announcing this exciting opportunity in the Public Works Department. This Senior Management Analyst position will focus on budget and finance, analyses, continuous improvement and special projects. Regarding budget and finance, the successful candidate will have the ability to lead the development of an operating and capital budget, translate work activities into a budget document, and assist managers and supervisors to prepare, track and monitor budgets. This position will also conduct analysis on a wide range of activities such as: financial matters and measurements, key performance indicators, workload and departmental operations, workflow, dashboard development, utility rates and the management information in support of the decision-making process. Regarding continuous improvement, this position will facilitate and lead teams in mapping and improving processes, including implementation, documentation, procedure writing and follow up. Regarding special projects, this position will be assigned management of a special project and be responsible for collaborating with others to achieve milestones.Overall, the ideal candidate will demonstrate initiative and decision making skills, will quickly understand concepts, will be able to conduct analyses and present and explain results, facilitate teams, will have demonstrated experience managing projects, will have very strong skills with report writing, query building, using analytical and business intelligence tools as well as other enterprise software systems and will support a culture of actively improving work through collaboration with others. We are a progressive department with a continuous improvement philosophy and are looking for a likeminded person to join our team. These are the values we hold to achieve our common goal of providing high quality services:DEFINITIONTo perform complex analytical work of a highly responsible nature requiring program, contract or budgetary analysis; to perform a variety of special projects involving complex or sensitive issues; to participate in the design and implementation of possible solutions to problems, policy development, special studies, contract and project management; and intergovernmental coordination; and to provide assistance to lower level professional and clerical personnel.