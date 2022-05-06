Jobs: City of Shoreline IT Functional Analyst

SALARY: $75,044.00 - $95,107.00 AnnuallyCLOSING DATE: 5/15/2022GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.OVERVIEWThis position will be part of the City’s IT team and will report directly to the IT supervisor. The IT group consists of eleven positions including the IT manager Support and reporting issues can be escalated to the System Analyst I, and/or the IT supervisor. The two primary systems the Functional analyst will be working with are SQL, and the City’s Asset Management system (Cityworks). This position plays a critical role as the first point of contact between users and the IT team for all things related to Cityworks. In addition, general reporting and support of other minor systems are commonly required. Looking ahead to next year we are preparing for a major update to our Cityworks system which will involve business analysis, system testing, user training, and new functionality implementation.DEFINITIONThis position is responsible for the effective configuration and use of the City's enterprise Asset Management application. This position will work with operational staff to leverage the application through process analysis, deep understanding of both the business process and the enterprise system, and configuration of the enterprise system to best meet operational needs. The position is responsible for the support and training of users of the Asset Management application, and serves as the liaison between the operational staff and the IT team.