Jobs: City of Shoreline Permit Technician

City of Shoreline

SALARY: $28.89 - $36.61 HourlyCLOSING DATE: 5/16/2022GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Shoreline Planning and Community Development Department has 22 employees that include long-range planning, development review, building and fire code reviews and inspections, and permit intake. The Department has won awards for it green building and sustainability programs and the community planning around two light rail stations.The Permit Technicians receive, process, route and issue permits; explain requirements and processes to members of the public as well as City staff and outside agencies; assisting in processing construction plans for commercial and residential projects. The incumbent will join a team of three other Permit Technicians, an Administrative Assistant, two extra help temporary staff, and a Permit Services Manager.