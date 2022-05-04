Bloodworks Pop-Up donation site at Shoreline Community College May 11-12
Our community urgently needs Type O donors – the blood type most commonly requested and used by hospitals.
The Type O and platelet supply have been in an emergency shortage for many weeks, making it a struggle to meet local patient needs.
With the overall blood supply approaching emergency levels, community participation in reversing this situation is essential.
Pop-Up @ Shoreline Community College
- Location: Shoreline Community College – PUB (Bldg 9000) 16101 Greenwood Ave N.
- Dates: May 10th-11th
- Sign up for appointments online or call 1-800-398-7888
- Call for same day appointments
- Additional info: public event and free onsite parking
