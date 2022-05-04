Bloodworks Pop-Up donation site at Shoreline Community College May 11-12

Wednesday, May 4, 2022


Bloodworks NW has a Pop-Up coming to Shoreline! Please consider donating blood on Tuesday, May 10 or Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Our community urgently needs Type O donors – the blood type most commonly requested and used by hospitals. 

The Type O and platelet supply have been in an emergency shortage for many weeks, making it a struggle to meet local patient needs. 

With the overall blood supply approaching emergency levels, community participation in reversing this situation is essential. 

Pop-Up @ Shoreline Community College


