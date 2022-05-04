Olympic Fly Fishers group will meet May 10 with Brian O'Keefe
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
|Brian O'Keefe will join the Olympic Fly Fishers
on May 10
Their speaker will be Brian O’Keefe has traveled the world fly fishing and photographing.
He has long been a contributor to many fly fishing magazines with his stories and photos.
For a complete biography of Brian visit olympicfishers.com/calendar
In addition to our speaker there will also be a brief business meeting.
The meeting is open to the public.
