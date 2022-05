Olympic Fly Fishers group will meet May 10 with Brian O'Keefe

The May meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds will be Tuesday May 10, 2022 from 6 to 8:30pm at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Their speaker will be Brian O’Keefe has traveled the world fly fishing and photographing.





He has long been a contributor to many fly fishing magazines with his stories and photos.





For a complete biography of Brian visit olympicfishers.com/calendar





In addition to our speaker there will also be a brief business meeting.





The meeting is open to the public.