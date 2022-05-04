Executive Constantine appoints Patti Cole-Tindall as King County Sheriff
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
|King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall
Cole-Tindall has a background in law enforcement, labor relations, human resources as well as service to the community.
She joined the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in October 2015, serving as the Chief of Technical Services Division for almost five years before being appointed to Undersheriff in 2020. She was appointed Interim Sheriff in November 2021 and began serving in her new role in January.
Prior to her time at KCSO, Cole-Tindall served as the County’s Director of Labor Relations, advising Executive Constantine and the County Council on strategic planning, labor policy, and employment law.
Prior to her time at KCSO, Cole-Tindall served as the County’s Director of Labor Relations, advising Executive Constantine and the County Council on strategic planning, labor policy, and employment law.
She concurrently served as the interim director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight, working with staff, the Sheriff’s Office, and the public to improve services and promote awareness of the role of civilian oversight in King County.
Cole-Tindall responded:
“The mission of the Sheriff’s Office is to improve the quality of life and preserve public safety for the people of King County. To meet the needs of our community, we must rethink and reimagine how to deliver on that promise, and there’s no better person to do that and serve as Sheriff than Patti Cole-Tindall,” said Executive Constantine.
“Her experience as a leader, rooted in accountability and equality, and her credibility in the community and within the Sheriff’s office ranks, are the exact combination of qualities that we were looking for in a Sheriff.”
Cole-Tindall responded:
“I am honored and humbled to be selected to serve as the next King County Sheriff. I am looking forward to the future of not only the agency but also the community as we work collaboratively to co-create the public safety agency that meets the needs of the residents in King County,” said Cole-Tindall.
“I, along with my leadership team, are committed to making the King County Sheriff’s Office a premier law enforcement agency and striving for continuous improvement.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment