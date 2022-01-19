The Sheridan Market is open for business





Music and happy hour is offered on Friday nights from 4:00-7:00 pm.

Photo by Donna Hawkey

And here's a message from Ernesto:





Live music happy hours on Fridays 4pm to 7pm or later. Cafe hours at this time are Tuesday through Thursday (7am-3pm), Friday (7am-7pm or later), Saturday and Sunday(9am-5pm).





Our hours are still adjusting to the flow and we are seeking an afternoon to evening barista/server to fill in the shift as the season and work during entertainment activities as they develop.





We thank you all for the enthusiastic support and patronage.





Be safe and well.

Ernesto and Paula, Sheridan Market Cafe















Welcome all! We are open as an espresso cafe and do serve beer and wine. We are adding to our limited retail items and have many collectibles for sale.