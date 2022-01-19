The Sheridan Market is open for business
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
|Lake Forest Park residents, Jeff and Karen, stopped by to enjoy the re-opening of the Sheridan Market. Photo by Donna Hawkey
There's a wonderful article by Feliks Banel in My Northwest about Ernesto and Paula, the new owners of the Sheridan Market, now open at 15348 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
|Music and happy hour is offered on Friday nights from 4:00-7:00 pm.
Photo by Donna Hawkey
And here's a message from Ernesto:
Welcome all! We are open as an espresso cafe and do serve beer and wine. We are adding to our limited retail items and have many collectibles for sale.
Live music happy hours on Fridays 4pm to 7pm or later. Cafe hours at this time are Tuesday through Thursday (7am-3pm), Friday (7am-7pm or later), Saturday and Sunday(9am-5pm).
Our hours are still adjusting to the flow and we are seeking an afternoon to evening barista/server to fill in the shift as the season and work during entertainment activities as they develop.
We thank you all for the enthusiastic support and patronage.
Be safe and well.
Ernesto and Paula, Sheridan Market Cafe
0 comments:
Post a Comment