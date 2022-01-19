Jobs: City of Shoreline Public Works Maintenance Worker I and II



Selection process:

First review of applications - Jan. 18th



Depending of candidates' qualifications, they may be hired as Maintenance Worker Level I or Level II. Selected candidates will be subject to virtual interviews. In addition, they may be subject to work-related skills assessments on site.



This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.



NOTE: Level II positions require Class A Commercial Driver's License with insurable record.



COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed (Download PDF reader).



The PW Maintenance Worker positions reside in the Streets and Surface Water section of the Utility and Operations Division of Public Works Department and report directly to the Public Works Superintendent.



Job description and application







Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Schedule:During the winter time, this position is on a regular 40-hour weekly schedule subject to mandatory change to the seasonal 9/80 work schedules (from spring to late fall) which, every other week, allows for an additional day off.