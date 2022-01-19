Third Place books to hold in person event with Science Fiction authors on February 10 - register now



Thursday, February 10 at 7pm. In person at Lake Forest Park! Proof of vaccination required.





Hugo, Nebula, Alex, and Locus Award–winning author Seanan McGuire discusses a new, standalone book in her Wayward Children series, "Where the Drowned Girls Go. "





McGuire will be joined in conversation by former Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America President Cat Rambo, author of the You Sexy Thing. This event is free and open to the public.

