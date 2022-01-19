In person Staged reading from Driftwood Players - free but tickets required

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Driftwood Players presents a Staged Reading from their New Works program, Sunday January 23, 2022 at 7pm at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds.

Join us for a staged reading of ONE MORE THING by Scott Stolnack, directed by Cindy Giese French.
 
Sally has finally found the daughter she was forced to give up for adoption twenty-three years ago -- Lil is a tough, smart, troubled young woman, unlucky in love and suspicious of her newly discovered ‘mother.’ Add in an awkward private investigator, and Lil’s clueless biological father. A comedy (maybe) -- with teeth in surprising places.
 
Although admission to this event is free, please reserve your tickets in advance. Please note COVID protocols.

January 23, 2022 at 7:00pm 




