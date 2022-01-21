The ICHS Lunar New Year 5k is back virtually to help fund patient care
Friday, January 21, 2022
Stay safe, stay active! Celebrate the kickoff of the 2022 Lunar New Year with a 5k run along the course of your choice!
All runners and walkers of any age are welcome - invite your friends & family! Every dollar from registrations will fund free and low-cost health care services for patients in our community.
Registration is now open! Early Bird Registration Closes January 31, 2022 - prices go up February 1, 2022
Early-bird registration costs:
- Ages 0-14: FREE
- Adults 15-59: $30
- Seniors 60-64: $25
- Seniors 65+: FREE
Website: https://www.ichs.com/5k
