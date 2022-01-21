The ICHS Lunar New Year 5k is back virtually to help fund patient care

Friday, January 21, 2022


The ICHS Lunar New Year 5k is back virtually!

Stay safe, stay active! Celebrate the kickoff of the 2022 Lunar New Year with a 5k run along the course of your choice!

All runners and walkers of any age are welcome - invite your friends & family! Every dollar from registrations will fund free and low-cost health care services for patients in our community.

Registration is now open! Early Bird Registration Closes January 31, 2022 - prices go up February 1, 2022

Early-bird registration costs:
  • Ages 0-14: FREE
  • Adults 15-59: $30
  • Seniors 60-64: $25
  • Seniors 65+: FREE
All participants will receive an event t-shirt and other event swag.

Website: https://www.ichs.com/5k
Registration Website: https://www.ichs.com/5k



