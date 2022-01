The ICHS Lunar New Year 5k is back virtually to help fund patient care

The ICHS Lunar New Year 5k is back virtually! The ICHS Lunar New Year 5k is back virtually!

Ages 0-14: FREE

Adults 15-59: $30

Seniors 60-64: $25

Seniors 65+: FREE

Stay safe, stay active! Celebrate the kickoff of the 2022 Lunar New Year with a 5k run along the course of your choice!All runners and walkers of any age are welcome - invite your friends & family! Every dollar from registrations will fund free and low-cost health care services for patients in our community.Registration is now open! Early Bird Registration Closes January 31, 2022 - prices go up February 1, 2022Early-bird registration costs:All participants will receive an event t-shirt and other event swag.Website: https://www.ichs.com/5k