Mark your calendars for Jazz Vespers on February 13
Friday, January 21, 2022
Mark your calendar now for a fabulous time together in February: Sunday February 13, 2022 at 5:00pm, live at Lake Forest Park Church and streamed live on JazzVespersLFP Facebook page.
For February, we'll have a full band with:
- ALEXEY NIKOLAEV, saxophone
- PHIL SPARKS, bass
- STEFAN SCHATZ, drums
- JOHN HANSEN, piano
- JEAN CHAUMONT, guitar
The theme will be "Summons" and feature a reflection by guest speaker Dave Rohrer who is pastor at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church.
0 comments:
Post a Comment