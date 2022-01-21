Mark your calendars for Jazz Vespers on February 13

Friday, January 21, 2022


Mark your calendar now for a fabulous time together in February: Sunday February 13, 2022 at 5:00pm, live at Lake Forest Park Church and streamed live on JazzVespersLFP Facebook page.

For February, we'll have a full band with:
  • ALEXEY NIKOLAEV, saxophone
  • PHIL SPARKS, bass
  • STEFAN SCHATZ, drums
  • JOHN HANSEN, piano
  • JEAN CHAUMONT, guitar

The theme will be "Summons" and feature a reflection by guest speaker Dave Rohrer who is pastor at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church.



