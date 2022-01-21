We Speak poetry festival in Edmonds focuses on "Connection"

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) presents the 2nd annual WE SPEAK Festival - a celebration of spoken word poetry integrating critically acclaimed artists alongside talented local youth.





As a hybrid in-person/virtual event in 2022, the festival features Steve Connell in collaboration with flexing pioneer Drew Dollaz and violinist Daniel Bernard Romain, Ivan Coyote, Kealoha and Seattle poet Chelsey Richardson with jazz trumpeter Owuor Aruna.



This year's WE SPEAK Festival centers on the theme of "Connection". After the past two years, how do we connect - and heal - as a community?





Where do we see love and resilience, and how do we move forward after trauma?





Through performance, WE SPEAK artists may address topics including (but not limited to) the global health crisis, Black Lives Matter and the racial justice movement and experiences of disability, Indigenous and LGBTQ communities. Their voices call for action, understand and, ultimately, hope.



Please note that as a hybrid event, non-local artists will appear via video submission, while local artist Chelsey Richardson ft. Owuor Arunga and student finalists from our Youth Poetry Slam Competition will perform live on the ECA stage.



Warning: Student and professional artist submissions to the WE SPEAK Festival may contain adult or explicit language.



