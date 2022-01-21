Local photographer selected for gallery show in Bremerton

Friday, January 21, 2022

"Outbound" Taken on 12/3/20 on Mystery Bay, on Marrowstone Island by Tim Davis


A photograph by local photographer Tim Davis has been selected for the prestigious CVG (Collective Visions Gallery) art competition in Bremerton.

Show Juror Margaret Bullock is Chief Curator and Curator of Collections and Special Exhibitions at Tacoma Art Museum, Washington. 

From 1100 submissions, she selected 135 pieces of art to display in the show in the Collective Visions gallery in the Arts District of Bremerton.

The 2022 CVG Show opens to the public Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 11:00am to 6:00pm at the gallery, and continues during regular business hours Wednesdays through Saturdays 11am to 4pm until Friday, February 25th. 

Collective Visions Gallery is located in downtown Bremerton at 331 Pacific Avenue, just 3 blocks from the ferry terminal. Phone: 360-377-8327



