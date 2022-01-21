Funeral procession for Seattle Fire Lieutenant on I-5 Thursday morning
Friday, January 21, 2022
|Funeral procession heads north on I-5 at 145th
Northbound I-5 was closed for 20 minutes Thursday morning as the funeral procession for Seattle Fire Lieutenant Luis Batayola traveled from Seattle to Mountlake Terrace, where services were held.
Today we remembered and honored Lt. Luis Batayola with a Line of Duty Death funeral service, after he passed from a work-related illness (cancer) in November 2021.
We thank our partner agencies at the Shoreline Fire Department, Seattle Police Department and other police agencies for helping us to honor our beloved member along the procession route.
He was well known for his time serving on the department’s HazMat team, and later spent his final assignment at Engine 38.
|Seattle Firefighters Pipes and Drums lead the procession under the arch.
He was with Seattle Fire for 37 years, where he served residents of Seattle first as a firefighter and then as a lieutenant.
--All photos courtesy Seattle Fire
