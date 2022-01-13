Shoreline Schools presents the Black Voices series





The Shoreline School District presents a series of events which seek to center Black voices, as well as celebrate and affirm our Black students and their families. We recognize that when the lights go off in our buildings, we still live, work and socialize together throughout our community.





We learn best when we learn alongside one another, and recognize the wealth of knowledge those within our communities offer. As a community, we affirm our commitment to learn from and look out for our neighbors, including those whose voices have been underrepresented in our current systems.





Learn more and find details about each of the events on our Black Voices webpage











