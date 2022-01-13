Jobs: Shoreline Community College Benefits Hub Student Ambassador Position

Thursday, January 13, 2022


Shoreline Community College
Benefits Hub Student Ambassador Position

The Benefits Hub is looking to hire AmeriCorps Student Ambassadors to build the capacity of the Benefits Hub program beginning February 15 to June 17, 2022. 

This is a leadership project that offers students an opportunity to represent and promote the Benefits Hub to all students, staff, and faculty members. 

Through peer-to-peer outreach Benefits Hub Student Ambassadors will be able to help educate the campus community regarding food access and basic needs resources that are available to students. 

The application deadline is January 25th. To find more details and to apply, students can visit the Benefits Hub Student Ambassador webpage. 



