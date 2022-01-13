Author and Gold Star wife presents her investigation of the Green Beret killings in Niger













This sparked Michelle to make an investigation which resulted in her book "Sacrifice". Michelle will bring books for sale before and after her presentation.



Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion

14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Doors will open at 12:30pm



COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Please wear a face covering (one will be provided at the Post) and practice six-foot distancing.





Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion is proud to host author and Gold Star wife, Michelle Black, for a presentation of her book entitled "Sacrifice."Her husband, Bryan, was an integral part of the Green Beret team operating in Niger, North Africa under the broad U.S. Command of AFRICOM. In early 2017, the team on an assigned mission was ambushed by ISIS resulting in the tragic death of Bryan and three other team members.