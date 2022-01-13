Jobs: Real Estate Services Manager
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
WSDOT has a unique opportunity for a seasoned real estate professional to join the Real Estate Services Office located in Seattle. The Real Estate Services Manager serves as the Northwest Region’s (NWR) subject matter expert for real estate and right of way issues, providing guidance and oversight to ensure region activities comply with both State and Federal laws and regulations, and WSDOT policies and procedures.
This position will be responsible for managing all functions of the NWR Real Estate Services Office, including the acquisition of all necessary real properties, providing an estimate and schedule for property acquisition activities, and identifying and managing risks associated with acquisition activities.
Job description and application
