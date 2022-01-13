Jobs: Real Estate Services Manager

Thursday, January 13, 2022

WSDOT
Real Estate Services Manager
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

WSDOT has a unique opportunity for a seasoned real estate professional to join the Real Estate Services Office located in Seattle. The Real Estate Services Manager serves as the Northwest Region’s (NWR) subject matter expert for real estate and right of way issues, providing guidance and oversight to ensure region activities comply with both State and Federal laws and regulations, and WSDOT policies and procedures. 

This position will be responsible for managing all functions of the NWR Real Estate Services Office, including the acquisition of all necessary real properties, providing an estimate and schedule for property acquisition activities, and identifying and managing risks associated with acquisition activities.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 12:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  