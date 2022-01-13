Flags at half-staff: update
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities continue to remain lowered to half-staff, in honor and remembrance of former United States Senator Harry Reid.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this.
0 comments:
Post a Comment