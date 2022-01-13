Flags at half-staff: update

Thursday, January 13, 2022

UPDATE - Flag Lowering - 12/29/21 (Senator Harry Reid)

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities continue to remain lowered to half-staff, in honor and remembrance of former United States Senator Harry Reid.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

