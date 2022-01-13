Some Recology customers in Shoreline may not get their compost picked up this week
Thursday, January 13, 2022
|Recology bins
As a result, residential yard/food waste collection may be delayed for some customers.
If your material is not collected, it will be rescheduled for your next yard waste/organics collection day.
If this occurs, customers may place out double the amount in paper bags next to their existing yard waste bin at no additional charge.
Specific details about all Shoreline Recology services here
