Some Recology customers in Shoreline may not get their compost picked up this week

Recology bins To better serve customers, Recology is prioritizing recycling collections to catch up from the inclement weather event.





As a result, residential yard/food waste collection may be delayed for some customers.





If your material is not collected, it will be rescheduled for your next yard waste/organics collection day.





If this occurs, customers may place out double the amount in paper bags next to their existing yard waste bin at no additional charge.



