Some Recology customers in Shoreline may not get their compost picked up this week

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Recology bins
To better serve customers, Recology is prioritizing recycling collections to catch up from the inclement weather event. 

As a result, residential yard/food waste collection may be delayed for some customers.

If your material is not collected, it will be rescheduled for your next yard waste/organics collection day. 

If this occurs, customers may place out double the amount in paper bags next to their existing yard waste bin at no additional charge.

Specific details about all Shoreline Recology services here



Posted by DKH at 12:04 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  