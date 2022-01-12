Shorewood senior selected for WSU Distinguished Regents Scholarship

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Makai Torres awarded four year WSU scholarship
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Shorewood senior Makai Torres was recently selected as just one of 12 students in the state to receive a Washington State University Distinguished Regents Scholarship. 

The prestigious scholarship provides full tuition and fees for four years. Selection is based on a student’s academic achievement, community involvement, and academic references.
 
“I just want to thank everyone who has supported me along my journey here in Shoreline. From Parkwood to Einstein and Shorewood, I’ve had amazing teachers and staff who’ve helped me grow and succeed.”

Makai plans to study international business and Spanish when he begins attending WSU this fall.



