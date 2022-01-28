28 year old Seattle man arrested for 12 bank and business robberies

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Seattle police published surveillance photos
A 28-year-old Seattle man has been charged with 12 counts of first-degree robbery, accused of robbing banks in Seattle, White Center, Renton, Des Moines, Federal Way, Bellevue and Shoreline, along with two Burien smoke shops and two gas station convenience stores in Seattle and Burien at gunpoint from October 8th through December 17, 2021, according to King County prosecutors.

One of the banks was in Shoreline.

Seattle Police originally thought they were dealing with two people robbing two Seattle banks. They published surveillance photos of the robber(s) on their blotter and asked for public help. Citizens called in to the tip line and let police know that all the photos were of one person, whom they identified.

The Seattle Times article is here



