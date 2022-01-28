28 year old Seattle man arrested for 12 bank and business robberies
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
|Seattle police published surveillance photos
One of the banks was in Shoreline.
Seattle Police originally thought they were dealing with two people robbing two Seattle banks. They published surveillance photos of the robber(s) on their blotter and asked for public help. Citizens called in to the tip line and let police know that all the photos were of one person, whom they identified.
The Seattle Times article is here
