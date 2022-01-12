Republic Services did not pick up trash, recycling, or compost Wednesday in Lake Forest Park

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Photo courtesy Republic Services

This is an important message from Republic Services, your trash, recycle, and compost service provider.

Due to a temporary labor disruption in the Seattle market, we are unable to service customers as scheduled Wednesday January 12, 2022. We will be collecting double your regular material at no charge on your next regular service collection day. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

Visit Republic Services (https://www.republicservices.com/muni.../lake-forest-park-wa) for more information or call the customer service phone lines (Residential: 206-682-9730 OR Commercial: 206-682-3037).

KING5 reports that it was a Teamsters action in support of a strike in California.




