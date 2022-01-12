Rainbow Bingo at the Senior Center starts up February 4, 2022
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is thrilled to host our first-ever RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore.
Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
- The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Ticket sales are limited to 50% usual capacity. Tables are limited to 5 guests.
Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer and wine.
Please have ID and Proof of Vaccination available.
Masks are required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment