Rainbow Bingo at the Senior Center starts up February 4, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022


Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is thrilled to host our first-ever RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore

Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!

Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
  • The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
  • $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
The chance to win great prizes, including cash!

Ticket sales are limited to 50% usual capacity. Tables are limited to 5 guests.

Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer and wine.

Please have ID and Proof of Vaccination available.
Masks are required.


Posted by DKH at 9:25 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  