Rainbow Bingo at the Senior Center starts up February 4, 2022





Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is thrilled to host our first-ever R A I N B O W BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore .









Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.

The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.

$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission. The chance to win great prizes, including cash!



Ticket sales are limited to 50% usual capacity. Tables are limited to 5 guests.





Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer and wine.





Please have ID and Proof of Vaccination available.

Masks are required.







