Case updates January 11, 2022
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Five months after completing the Pfizer primary vaccination series,
- Six months after completing the Moderna primary vaccination series, or
- Two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
- Boosters can be mixed and matched, which means adults can get any mRNA COVID-19 vaccine available. Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for people ages 17 and younger.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 61,732,283 - 1,406,530 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 5,256,980
- Total deaths 837,274 - 1,896 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 876,167 - 12,103 new 876167
- Total hospitalizations 47,788 - -19 new *
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 26.6%
- Total deaths 10,026 - -2 new *
- *Tuesday, January 11, 2022: Due to an interruption in our data systems, data regarding deaths and hospitalizations will not be updated today. Also, after further investigation, two deaths and 17 hospitalizations reported yesterday (January 10, 2022) have been removed
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 240,034 - 4,941 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 34,299
- Total hospitalizations 9,798 - 48 new
- Total deaths 2,211 - 14 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 63,349 - 1,762 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 9,673
- Total hospitalizations 2,106 - 12 new
- Total deaths 536 - 3 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 5,259 - 93 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 772
- Total hospitalizations 273 - 2 new
- Total deaths 115 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 902 - 13 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 145
- Total hospitalizations 25 - 1 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
