Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Operations Technician





This is an in-training position that offers a career path and on-the-job training and allows the incumbent to progress upward through the Transportation Technician field. The Traffic Operations Technician will perform traffic studies including speed studies, ball banking, average daily traffic data (ADT) turning movement counts, peak hour counts, occupancy, pedestrian counts, travel times, and vehicle classifications.





Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a Traffic Operations Technician to support WSDOT’s mission by independently carrying out assignments which improve traffic safety.