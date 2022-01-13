Job Fair at Sky Nursery Saturday January 15, 2022

If you want a job that offers a chance to work with great people, jumpstarts or compliments your career in the garden industry, and provides an opportunity to learn every day, you won't want to miss this!













Come explore the possibilities of working at Sky, whether part time, full time, for just a season, or years to come, this January 15, 2022 from 10-2pm.Meet with department leads who have worked across the industry for decades to get your questions answered.Behind-the-scenes tours of every department at Sky and gift card giveaways every half hourExpedite the hiring process for the 2022 seasonPlus all employees, even if they just work one day a week, get a 30% discount on plants and 20% discount on fertilizers and tools and other store items.More information on the website, here: