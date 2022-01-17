Shoreline Elks 2022 Kids Hoop Shoot competition
Monday, January 17, 2022
It will be held at the Seattle Pacific University gym located at 3rd and Nickerson on north Queen Anne in Seattle.
Categories are
- 10:00am 8-9-year-old Boys/Girls
- 11:30am 10-11-year-old Boys/Girls
- 1:00pm 12-13-year-old Boys/Girls
Cost: FREE
Proof of birthdate required (passport or birth certificate)
Proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours
If you know a boy or girl aged 9-13 that would be interested email events@ShorelineElks.org
