Shoreline Elks 2022 Kids Hoop Shoot competition

Monday, January 17, 2022

The Shoreline Elks are holding their 2022 Lodge Hoop Shoot competition on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

It will be held at the Seattle Pacific University gym located at 3rd and Nickerson on north Queen Anne in Seattle.

Categories are
  • 10:00am 8-9-year-old Boys/Girls
  • 11:30am 10-11-year-old Boys/Girls
  • 1:00pm 12-13-year-old Boys/Girls

Cost: FREE

Proof of birthdate required (passport or birth certificate) 
Proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours

If you know a boy or girl aged 9-13 that would be interested email events@ShorelineElks.org

