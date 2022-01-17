Shoreline Planning Commission virtual meeting Thursday will hear ideas to increase MUR 70 development

Monday, January 17, 2022

Planning Commission Regular Meeting Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 7 - 9:59pm

Development activity in the MUR-70’ zone has not occurred at the same pace relative to the other MUR zones in the first 6+ years since adoption. 

The Planning Commission directed staff at their December 2, 2021 meeting to prepare draft Development Code amendments to expand parking reductions as well as change the building height and development agreement requirements in response to the joint City Council-Planning Commission discussion on October 25, 2021. 

At Thursday’s meeting, staff will present draft Development Code amendments in response from the Planning Commission’s direction and intended to facilitate development in the MUR-70’ zone.

The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom: link here Passcode: 594963
Agenda Highlights
Link to Full Meeting Packet



