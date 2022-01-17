Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) meets virtually on Tuesday

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will hold its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7pm on Zoom.





The agenda includes a brief presentation on the school replacement levies. January's Round Table format gives participants the opportunity to provide input on what topic they would like to have covered in future meetings.





ELNA meets on the third Tuesday of the month, January to June and September to November. There is a work party and picnic in July and food truck events in August.





For more information contact ELNABoard@gmail.com











