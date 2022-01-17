Continuing Education in person at SCC: Navigating Windows 11

Do you need help with navigating Windows 11? A two-session class starts Wednesday in person at Shoreline Community College.





He will help you discover how Windows 11 can make your home and work life easier, as well as answer any tech questions you might have about hardware and software.









https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx...



(1/19 – 1/26) | 6:00 – 8:00pm | Wednesdays (2) | Fee: $49 | Location: 1500 Building, Shoreline Community College



All safety protocols will be in place. Masks are required for all indoor activities at Shoreline Community College







