Continuing Education in person at SCC: Navigating Windows 11

Monday, January 17, 2022

Do you need help with navigating Windows 11? A two-session class starts Wednesday in person at Shoreline Community College.

Former Shoreline Area News columnist Brian Boston has been a computer professional for over 30 years. 

He will help you discover how Windows 11 can make your home and work life easier, as well as answer any tech questions you might have about hardware and software.

See other business classes and Register here:

https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx...

(1/19 – 1/26) | 6:00 – 8:00pm | Wednesdays (2) | Fee: $49 | Location: 1500 Building, Shoreline Community College

All safety protocols will be in place. Masks are required for all indoor activities at Shoreline Community College



