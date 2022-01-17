Letter to the Editor: Equality unites us while equity divides us

As we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, we need to remember that he fought for equality of opportunity, not equity of outcome.





"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."





"From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs."





One of these ideas comes from Dr. King, the other from Karl Marx. Which is which?





Equality unites people by providing equal access to educational resources and empowering everyone with the tools to succeed, but achievement requires students to put in the work.





Equity divides people into oppressed or oppressor castes, adjusts standards up or down caste by caste, and allocates resources unequally in an attempt to engineer equivalent demographic outcomes -- irrespective of individual differences in aptitude or work ethic.





In the fake world of the baseball cartoon, there's unlimited potential for everyone to see the game over the wall if we hand out boxes only to shorter statured people. In the real world, there are limited places for people in the ballpark and limited boxes to stand on. Having one's box taken and given to someone else could impede even an excellent student's potential.





Likewise, job openings, university admission slots, etc. are finite rather than infinite. An equity perspective postulates -- offensively -- that Black people cannot compete on an equal footing, and adjusts standards to where an Asian candidate's 3.5 GPA generates the same admission score as a Black candidate's 3.0 GPA.





Dr. King would bristle at the racist notion that Black people require lowered standards to succeed when they are just as capable as everyone else. We should bristle at the same notion.





Choose equality. Reject equity.





Dan Adams

