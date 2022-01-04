Shoreline Council: Keith Scully elected mayor, Betsy Roberson elected deputy mayor
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
|District Court Judge Marcine Anderson swears in (top row l-r) John Ramsdell, Laura Mork
(bottom row l-r) Eben Pobee, Chris Roberts
At the first meeting of the Shoreline City Council in 2022, on January 3, three new city councilmembers took their seats, and elections were held for mayor and deputy mayor.
The four councilmember elected in November 2021 took their seats on the council.
- John Ramsdell
- Laura Mork
- Eben Pobee
- Chris Roberts (re-elected)
