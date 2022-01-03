Shoreline Schools on 2 hour delay Tuesday

Shoreline Schools has announced a two hour delay for Tuesday, January 4, 2022.





Due to the continued impacts of recent snow and ice, all Shoreline Schools will be on a TWO-HOUR DELAY Tuesday, January 4.

While arterial streets are passable, there are many streets and sidewalks throughout the district that are not.

Road conditions will be reassessed early tomorrow morning. If a closure is required, an additional announcement will be made by 6:00am.





So it isn't about what you can see out the window or your trip to the grocery store. It's about whether a school bus full of children can safely travel the icy hills of Lake Forest Park and Richmond Beach as well as the other unplowed narrow, residential streets in Shoreline.





The temperatures stayed above freezing Monday and there was a fair amount of melting. The weather has been so crazy that there's no guarantee about 5am when the decisions are made.





--DKH











