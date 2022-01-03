Snoqualmie Pass closed for avalanche control

Monday, January 3, 2022

Snoqualmie Pass photo courtesy WSDOT


Snoqualmie Pass closed for now

I-90 remains closed from North Bend to Ellensburg. 
  • Crews are preforming avalanche control.
  • Snowing at 1-2 inches / hour.
  • 19 inches of snow fell overnight.
  • No estimated reopening and updates will be provided throughout the morning.  
It might be a record-breaking year. So far, I-90 / as of today's date Snoqualmie Pass has the highest snowfall in two decades. Currently at 236 inches with more to come this season.



