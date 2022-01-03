Snoqualmie Pass closed for avalanche control
Monday, January 3, 2022
|Snoqualmie Pass photo courtesy WSDOT
Snoqualmie Pass closed for now
I-90 remains closed from North Bend to Ellensburg.
- Crews are preforming avalanche control.
- Snowing at 1-2 inches / hour.
- 19 inches of snow fell overnight.
- No estimated reopening and updates will be provided throughout the morning.
It might be a record-breaking year. So far, I-90 / as of today's date Snoqualmie Pass has the highest snowfall in two decades. Currently at 236 inches with more to come this season.
