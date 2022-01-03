Not happening on Monday

Here are the cancellations and postponements announced on Monday, January 3, 2022

Recology drop off location

Recology King County

Recology King County is providing a free drop-off collection site for garbage and recycling, January 4-6, 8:00am to 4:00pm. The dumpsters will be located in Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave NE , in the first parking lot to the left as you enter the park off of 15th NE.





Shoreline Schools Snow Day

Due to hazardous road conditions, classes at all Shoreline Schools are CANCELED today, Monday, January 3. All meetings and after-school activities will be canceled for the day. See our website for more info at http://shorelineschools.org





Edmonds Schools Snow Day

Like Shoreline, Edmonds had announced a two hour delay for Monday. When they checked the roads this morning, they too cancelled school for the day.





Recology Shoreline

Recology King County has canceled collection services for Monday, Jan. 3 for all single-family residential and most multifamily/commercial customers. Collection will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.





Lake Forest Park streets

As temps rise and the snow starts to melt, street drains and culverts could become clogged. Our Public Works crew has been working around the clock on clearing streets to help keep our roads safe but we can't be everywhere at once.





Bloodworks NW Lynnwood

Appointments have been cancelled for the day because of flooding in Lynnwood.











