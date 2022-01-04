School levy presentations Tuesday are virtual only
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
A community presentations regarding the upcoming Educational Programs and Operations and Technology Improvements and Support Replacement Levies on the February 8 ballot will be held virtually only on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10am and 7pm.
In-person presentations have been canceled due to the weather and road conditions.
The presentations will be streamed via Zoom.
Joining Presentations via Zoom:
Tuesday January 4 at 10:00am
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84806536289?pwd=SG9ka3BDb2pnU2JHL3NmVTc4S2ovZz09
Passcode: 952232
Webinar ID: 848 0653 6289
Dial in: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
Tuesday January 4 at 7:00pm
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89247550518?pwd=V3RBM1RyYUpyMGxiVndnZm5UalBTZz09
Passcode: 672399
Webinar ID: 892 4755 0518
Dial in: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
Information about the levy and links to future presentations HERE
