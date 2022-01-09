School district presents: Windows and Mirrors
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Join Shoreline Schools on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 5:30-7:00pm for a special Zoom event hosted by our Equity and Family Engagement Department.
The Windows and Mirrors Community Event is a family-friendly event that will examine representation in children's books and the stories we share. During the event, families will explore how books can provide us with meaningful opportunities to view different perspectives and reflect on our own experiences in positive and empowering ways.
The event will be held via Zoom and registration is required. Register here. Those participating are asked to bring a book that their family connects with for a special share-out in breakout rooms.
