Code Red: Blood supply at emergency levels

Bloodworks NW reports that our local blood supply has hit emergency levels.





They are asking everyone who is feeling healthy - especially O negative and O positive donors - to please schedule a donation in the next three weeks, ASAP.





Schedule your donation today at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888.





If you do not see an immediate appointment available, booking the next available appointment is still vital, or contact us for help locating a time and date at 800-398-7888.











