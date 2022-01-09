Code Red: Blood supply at emergency levels

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Bloodworks NW reports that our local blood supply has hit emergency levels. 

They are asking everyone who is feeling healthy - especially O negative and O positive donors - to please schedule a donation in the next three weeks, ASAP. 

Schedule your donation today at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888.

If you do not see an immediate appointment available, booking the next available appointment is still vital, or contact us for help locating a time and date at 800-398-7888.



