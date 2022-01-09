School Board meeting Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Sunday, January 9, 2022
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE). This meeting will also be available via Zoom using the log-in information below. The reports and presentations for this meeting are listed below.
Please note that all in-person attendees must wear masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.
Reports and Presentations:
- City of Shoreline Proposition 1 Informational Presentation
- 2020-2021 Year-End Financials Report
- Legislative Report
Link to full agenda: HERE
If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, January 11 and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those attending in person and on Zoom.
Attending the Regular Board Meeting via Zoom at 6:00pm
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81760605446?pwd=bWRyaFVxYi9PN08zc1JYdDJSb3Brdz09
Passcode: 769281
Webinar ID: 817 6060 5446
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
