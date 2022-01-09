Lake Forest Park Garden Club presents zoom meeting Tuesday morning January 11, 2022

Lake Forest Park Garden Club presents a zoom meeting on Tuesday January 11, 2022 at 10:30am with Master Gardener Bruce Williams on “Water Saving Irrigation”





Learn how to think and see differently about watering.





Watering may seem like the simplest thing we do as gardeners, but, in reality, proper watering of our gardens may be the most complicated, time consuming and expensive part of our garden work.









This is a free Zoom meeting to all interested. Please contact Jan Barcello at Bruce is a retired veterinarian. He’s been a Master Gardner and a Master Pruner since 2016. He is secretary of the Puget Sound Bonsai Association, on the board of the King County Master Gardener Foundation and is a docent at the Pacific Bonsai Museum.This is a free Zoom meeting to all interested. Please contact Jan Barcello at janronzu@comcast.net to get the zoom link and the password.











