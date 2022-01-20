20th Ave NW sidewalk - community meeting January 12, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022

20th NW from 190th to 195th
20th Ave NW Sidewalk -- Community Meeting January 12th

At noon (12:00pm) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the City of Shoreline is hosting an online meeting for this sidewalk project. 

They will present design alternatives and respond to your questions about the sidewalk that will go along one side of 20th Ave NW from NW 195th St to NW 190th St, the entrance to Saltwater Park.

Please come to the meeting by going to www.shorelinewa.gov/20AveSidewalks and choosing one of the options under Project Overview.

Many of you have taken the online sidewalk project survey made available by the City. Now is your chance to see what they are proposing and give further input. Don't miss it!


Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  