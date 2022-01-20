20th Ave NW sidewalk - community meeting January 12, 2022
Sunday, January 9, 2022
At noon (12:00pm) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the City of Shoreline is hosting an online meeting for this sidewalk project.
They will present design alternatives and respond to your questions about the sidewalk that will go along one side of 20th Ave NW from NW 195th St to NW 190th St, the entrance to Saltwater Park.
Please come to the meeting by going to www.shorelinewa.gov/20AveSidewalks and choosing one of the options under Project Overview.
Please come to the meeting by going to www.shorelinewa.gov/20AveSidewalks and choosing one of the options under Project Overview.
Many of you have taken the online sidewalk project survey made available by the City. Now is your chance to see what they are proposing and give further input. Don't miss it!
0 comments:
Post a Comment